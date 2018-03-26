Kabras vow to give their all in Enterprise Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26- Having lost their second consecutive Kenya Cup final to KCB, Kabras Sugar plot to put all their effort into the Enterprise Cup, which they also lost to the bankers last year, and ensure they finish the season with silverware.

The Kakamega based side pushed the bankers to the wall in the Saturday final, losing by a one-try margin and head coach Charles Cardovillis believes it is a match they should have won.

“In finals rugby you have to play consistently throughout the 80 minutes. There were bits and pieces where we lost concentration and our execution wasn’t what we needed it to be. We missed on those chances and that’s where we lost the game,” the tactician said after the gruelling encounter.

Kabras at some point enjoyed a 13-7 lead, but a lapse saw them drop to 19-13 at half time. They would have sneaked in a win in the late minutes of the match after piling pressure, but they could not execute their plan to detail.

Cardovillis was not entirely disappointed with the result, saying there were positives to pick from and believes it is just a matter of time before they bring down KCB following failed attempts in two consecutive seasons.

“Sometimes people focus so much on the negatives but we should pick up on the positives and polish on them ahead of the Enterprise Cup. There are just a few things we need to fine tune and we will be complete. The gap has been reducing and this year was the closest final,” the tactician added.

He also notes; “The focus now is on Enterprise. Last year we lost to the same team but we have to ensure that we get a silver lining to the season. We have had a good one with positive moments and now we need to get a trophy for it.”

Kabras kick off their Enterprise Cup campaign on April 21 in the Quarter finals against the winner between BlakBlad and Mombasa RFC who meet in the pre-quarters tie when the Cup begins on April 14.

Holders KCB, Kabras, Impala Saracens and Nondescripts were handed byes to the quarterfinals. Nondies benefited from the pick of the draw and replaced Homeboyz in the quarters after the deejays forfeited their bye having fielded an ineligible player in last season’s semi-final loss to KCB.

Homeboyz will host Kenya Harlequins in the pick of the pre-quarterfinal rounds where the winner of this match will be away to Nondescripts in the quarters a week later.

Kisii host Mwamba at the Gusii Stadium, the venue of their shock 18-12 Kenya Cup win against the same opponent on February 3. The winner of this match faces defending champions KCB in the quarters

Strathmore Leos will host Nakuru RFC with the winner taking on Impala in the quarters.

Pre-Quarters- April 14

PQF1 Kisii v Mwamba – Kisii

PQF2 Blak Blad v Mombasa – Kenyatta University

PQF3 Strathmore Leos v Nakuru – Strathmore

PQF4 Homeboyz v Kenya Harlequins – Jamhuri Park

Quarters- April 21

QF1 KCB v winner PQF1 – Ruaraka

QF2 Kabras Sugar v winner PQF2 – Kakamega

QF3 Impala Saracens v winner PQF3 – Impala

QF4 Nondescripts v winners PQF4 – Jamhuri Park

Semis- April 28

Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

Final

May 5 – RFUEA Ground