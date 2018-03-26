In Photos: The weekend that was

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26- Once again, it was yet another action packed weekend in sports both locally and internationally, some providing spectacular photographic moments.

From Geoffrey Kamworor earning a three-peat of the World Half Marathon Championship to KCB retaining their Kenya Cup title and Lorenzo Gagli bagging the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open title, we re-live the weekend that was, in photos.

-Kamworor bags World Half three-peat

We start off in Valencia, Spain where Geoffrey Kamworor showed that he is on the way to becoming a road running legend when he bagged his third consecutive World Half Marathon title.

Kamworor dipped slightly over an hour to bag the title, but Kenya lost the team title with the next best placed man after Kamworor coming in at 12th.

Joyciline Jepkosgei led Pauline Kaveke to a 2-3 finish in the women’s race won by Ethiopia’s Netsanet Kebede in a new women’s only record of 1:06:11.

-Italian Gagli clinches 2018 Kenya Open title

Italy’s Lorenzo Gagli beat Sweden’s Jens Fahrbring in the third hole of a sudden death play-off, to claim the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open Golf title at Muthaiga Golf Club yesterday.

The two players had tied on 11 under par 273 after the end of regulation play with Gagli firing three under par 68 in the closing round, while Fahrbring posted 67 to also bring his total to 11 under par.

The two went to the par three-13th hole for the play off, where they parred the hole twice, before Gagli claimed the third hole with a par, to clinch his first victory and the 10-million shilling prize money.

-I would rather enjoy my K’Ogalo, says Baba

The new BFFs in town, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga walked side by side to the 2018 Kenya Open final day in Muthaiga.

But while President Kenyatta is an ardent golf fun, Baba seemed not to fancy the ‘gentleman’s game’ a lot.

“It was nice watching the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open but I think I’ll stick to watching the Mighty Gor Mahia,” Raila tweeted after the evening’s session in Muthaiga.

-Unbeaten KCB retain Kenya Cup title

It was the closest Kabras Sugar have come to toppling Kenya Cup giants KCB and Saturday’s final at the Lion’s Den in Ruaraka provided a spectacle for neutrals.

Well, the Bankers, unbeaten this entire season showed their superiority holding on for 29-24 win, but Kabras left the pitch feeling that sooner rather than later, they will topple the Lions.

But one thing that was worth fancying from the tie was Curtis Olago’s confidence.

The KCB tactician never seemed to bat an eyelid even when the game was under immense pressure and he cut out a composed figure on the touchline.

While his opposite number Charles Cardovillis was animated on the bench, Olago kept his calm, but burst out as soon as the final whistle went.

-Kapenguria Heroes, Plateau Queens to Chapa Dimba with Wanyama in London

Kapenguria Heroes from West Pokot and Plateau Queens from Nyanza Region were crowned national champions of the inaugural Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament yesterday.

Kapenguria upset pre-match favourites Gor Mahia Youth 3-0 on penalties with keeper Brian Lumumba saving all of Gor’s attempts while Plateau won the girls’ title with a 4-3 wins over Tar Tar, also on penalties.

The two teams walked home with one-million shillings in prize money and a priceless one-week trip to London where they will benefit from clinics and mentorship from Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

-Harambee Stars draw Comoros in Marrakech

Not the best of performances from Harambee Stars who on Saturday evening came from behind to draw 2-2 with Comoros, ranked 132nd in the world.

Clifton Miheso wiped the blushes off Stars who might find themselves dropping in the next release of rankings after the draw.

-Ushuru, City Stars aim to get back to PL business

Playing in the second tier is no joke! It is a tough league where everybody treats a game like a final ultimately hoping to dive into the big boys’ pool, the Kenyan Premier League.

Ushuru FC and City Stars have tasted the sweetness of the waters that trickle from the KPL and despite starting their season slow, both sides are aiming to get back to the top.

They won their weekend National Super League ties and hope to keep a consistent run throughout.

-Oh, poor Hami, It’s Vett’s title!

Sebastian Vettel won a thrilling duel with world champion Lewis Hamilton to steal the season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.

The four-time world champion got the jump on the Mercedes ace off a miscalculation on the pit stop under Virtual Safety Car conditions and held off Hamilton for his second straight win in Melbourne and third overall.

Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen resisted a challenge from Australian Red Bull racer Daniel Ricciardo to take third and join Vettel on the podium.