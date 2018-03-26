Courtois fires back at Van Gaal after criticism

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 26- Thibaut Courtois has hit back at Louis van Gaal after the ex-Manchester United boss slammed him for allowing Lionel Messi to score through his legs.

Van Gaal had shared his thoughts on the Blues’ Champions League last 16 exit against another former club of his, Barcelona, telling Ziggo Sports: “The game was turned upside down due to the blunder of Courtois [for Messi’s first goal], which I think is a big blunder.

“If he’d have had [Dutch former Manchester United goalkeeping coach] Frans Hoek as goalkeeper coach, he would have closed his legs.”

Courtois did not take kindly to these remarks, telling Sporza: “When I hear so-called experts talking, I think they know nothing about goalkeeping — for example, van Gaal should not talk about goalkeepers.”

However, the Belgian admitted he was not blameless, conceding: “I have often played against Messi and it was not the first time he scored with a shot between my legs.

“For a goalkeeper of my height, it is probably my weakest point. That is very annoying, but I have to face it. I have to acknowledge my mistake as a man.”

The keeper, who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, is doubtful for their crunch encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, having pulled out of the Belgium squad for their friendly against Saudi Arabia with a hamstring injury.