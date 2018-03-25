You are here:

Football Football

Kapenguria shock Gor Youth to lift Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Boys title

by
Football
Shares
Kapenguria Heroes players. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 25 – Kapenguria Heroes custodian Brian Lumumba grabbed the headlines after saving three penalties to inspire his West Pokot team, representing Rift Valley shock favourites Gor Mahia Youth 3-0 in post-match penalties to lift the Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom title at a packed Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Kapenguria went home with Sh1mn prize money and earn a fully paid one-week trip to London where they will benefit from clinics and mentorship from Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

The match had ended 0-0 with both sides firing blanks but it was Kapenguria who fluffed a number of glorious chances including a feeble shot towards the Gor Goalkeeper, Caleb Omondi from star David Majak two minutes for stoppage time.

 

Shares
ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

Comments