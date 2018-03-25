Kapenguria shock Gor Youth to lift Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Boys title

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 25 – Kapenguria Heroes custodian Brian Lumumba grabbed the headlines after saving three penalties to inspire his West Pokot team, representing Rift Valley shock favourites Gor Mahia Youth 3-0 in post-match penalties to lift the Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom title at a packed Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Kapenguria went home with Sh1mn prize money and earn a fully paid one-week trip to London where they will benefit from clinics and mentorship from Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

The match had ended 0-0 with both sides firing blanks but it was Kapenguria who fluffed a number of glorious chances including a feeble shot towards the Gor Goalkeeper, Caleb Omondi from star David Majak two minutes for stoppage time.