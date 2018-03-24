You are here:

Super Kamworor hits World Half three-peat

Athletics
Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor bolts off at the start of the 2018 World Half Marathon in Valencia, Spain.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24- Geoffrey Kamworor lived up to his pre-match confidence, showing he is on his way to becoming a road-running legend with his third consecutive World Half Marathon victory in Valencia, Spain on Saturday evening.

Kamworor who took charge of the race from gun to tape clocked 1:00:02 to win his third consecutive World title over 21km.

Elsewhere, World Record holder Joycilline Jepkosgei led compatriot Pauline Kaveke to silver and bronze as Ethiopia’s Netsanet Kebede won the title in a new women’s only record of 1:06:11.

-More to follow

