Soderberg leads Kenya Open Day 3

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 – Former champion Sebastian Soderberg heads into the last round of the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open perched at the top of the leader board after shooting a round of 5-under par in round three to take his overall score to an impressive 12-under par.

Soderberg, who shot a one under par in the first round, seemed to get better with time, following up that round with a 6-under par on Friday.

On Saturday he hit four birdies and an eagle and at one time looked prime for another 6-under score before a bogey on the 16th meant he finished on 5-under par.

Speaking after his round, Soderberg mentioned that it was a great day of golf for him. “It was generally a good day, I had a great stretch where I shot 5 under on 6 holes, I didn’t play as well in the closing stretch but I am overall happy with that round.”

On his plans for the final round, “I hope I can stay focused going into tomorrow, as the competition is really tight.” He added.

The Swede leads German duo of overnight leader Max Schmitt and Philipp Mejow by two shots, the two are currently tied at 10-under par. Mejow who played an impressive round of 7-under par finished the round without dropping a single shot, hitting 7 birdies and 11 pars.

Overnight leader Max Schmitt, failed to replicate his round 2 form, hitting five bogeys and four birdies to finish round three on par.

Kenyan duo of RizCharania (68) and MohitMediratta (T70) struggled in round three returning scores of 3-over par and 7-over par respectively. RizCharania currently holds an overall score of 3-over par with Mohit on 5-over par.

Round 4 play will tee off at 7AM, with Kenya’s MohitMediratta teeing off at 7:10 AM, RizCharania will be on the tee ten minutes after Mohit.

The leading pack of Max Schmitt, Philipp Mejow and Sebastian Soderberg will tee off at 11:10 AM.