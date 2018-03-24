Kapenguria knock out Ombek, to face Gor in Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 24 – Backed by their loyal fans, Kapenguria Heroes booked a place in the Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final after coming down twice to knock out Ombek Red Devils 3-2 in post-match penalties in a scintillating semi final played at a well attended Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

This is after the match ended to a 2-2 draw in regular time with Kapenguria Heroes star David Majak once again shinning after scoring all the goals for the West Pokot team that represents Rift Valley region.

Ombek took the lead through Alex Abok on the half-hour mark before Majak, now with Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz levelled on the stroke of half time from a header.

The second half saw Ben Ogot reclaim the lead for Ombek in the 65th minute but Majak cut short their hopes of winning after netting the equaliser in the 75th minute

Kapenguria will now face favourites Gor Mahia Youth in the final on Sunday where the winner will pocket Sh1mn and earn a trip to London where they will train with the tournament’s brand Ambassador, Victor Wanyama at his Tottenham Hotspur backyard.