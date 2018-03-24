Injury rules out Timbe, Olunga in Stars friendly

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has been ruled out of the team’s friendly match against Comoros with an ankle injury while Girona FC striker Michael Olunga is doubtful in the game slated for Saturday night in Morocco.

Olunga, who suffered a hamstring muscle strain in training, is set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the match that is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm Kenya time.

“We were hopeful that Timbe who has been carrying a nagging ankle injury would recover in time for the match,” Harambee Stars interim coach Stanley Okumbi said.

“Unfortunately, the medics have just informed us that they have ruled him out for today’s match as playing him risks aggravating the injury.

That notwithstanding is that we continue to monitor Olunga’s situation, which means that he may need to undergo a late fitness test to ascertain whether he is fit to play a role in the match but as it stands now he is a doubt and we may not know until very late whether it will be safe to play him,” explained Okumbi.

Harambee Stars are slated to play Comoros and the Central African Republic, away in Morocco, in two international friendlies, which are in preparations for the team’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Ghana.