Tar Tar sails into Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 23 – Two goals scored in either half were enough to send powerhouse Tar Tar to the final of the Girls Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom after spanking rivals Arch Bishop Njenga 2-0 in a semi final that saw two former Schools champions clash at Bukhungu Stadium on Friday.

A dominant Tar Tar from West Pokot, representing Rift Valley Region, got their opening goal in the 21st minute from Martha Nanjala who timely connected a rebound that had rattled the bar.

Tar Tar found the second after the break through Lindi Nanjala who scored in the 59th minute to wow their fans who travelled with the team to cheer them.

-Developing strory-