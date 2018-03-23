Plateau run riot over Limuru to meet Tar Tar in Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 23 – Plateau Queens from Nyanza ripped apart Limuru Starlets from Central 6-0 to storm the Girls final of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom where they will meet Tar Tar on Sunday.

Mercy Akinyi was the star of the day after striking four goals while Margaret Atieno and Valentine Awour netted a goal apiece.

Limuru Starlets, who got a bye to the semi finals were poor in defence seeing them concede three goals in the first half.

Atieno scored the first goal in the 19th minute with a fine finish from the left before Akinyi opened her floodlights of goals in the 28th minute with a super goal.

Against the run of play, Akinyi well positioned inside the box unmarked, back-heeled Beverlyne Achieng’s cross from the left to get an applause from the fans.

She added a second goal in the 32nd minute from a long range that was executed outside the D-area to beat Limuru Starlets custodian Susan Njeri.

Plateau could have scored a third goal five minutes to the interval, when Sylvia Nabwire broke through from a counter attack, only to go for glory.

On resumption, a hapless Limuru were on the receiving end with Akinyi completing her hat-trick through a header in the 68th minute before Awour netted the fifth goal after two minutes.

Akinyi rounded off the rout from the spot with a well converted penalty in the 74th minute.