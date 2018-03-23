Mediratta set to make Kenya Open cut

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Sigona’s Mohit Mediratta kept his good form at the 2018 Kenya Open, following up his score of 2-under par in round one, with a 1-under par score after round two, to take his total score to 3-under par, placing him tied for 20th.

Mohit opened round two with a bogey, before settling down to hit six birdies and impressively closing the round with an eagle at Muthaiga’s 18th hole.

As things stand, Mohit is projected to make the cut, which currently sits at par. Also projected to make the cut are Riz Charania who has so far played two rounds of par.

Currently Germany’s Max Schmitt is top of the overall leader board, after shooting an impressive round of 6-under, two shots better than what he managed in round one to take his overall score to 10-under par.

Norway’s Kristian Johannessen is placed second on an overall score of 8-under par, one ahead of Justin Walters who is still out on the course.