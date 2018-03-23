KCB make one change for Kenya Cup final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Defending champions KCB Rugby Club have made one change ahead of Saturday’s Kenya Cup final against Kabras Sugar to be hosted at the Lions Den in Ruaraka.

Collins Wanjala replaces Arthur Owira on the bench. Owira is away on international duty with the Kenya Sevens squad at this weekend’s Victoria Falls Sevens in Zimbabwe.

Coach Curtis Olago has resisted the urge to tinker further with his charges, keeping faith in the squad that started last weekend’s 15-0 home semifinal shutout of Resolution Impala Saracens.

KCB15. Darwin Mukidza, 14. Adrian Opondo, 13. Peter Kilonzo, 12. Brian Omondi, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Shaban Ahmed, 9. Mike Wanjala, 1. Oscar Simiyu, 2. Peter Karia, 3. Curtis Lilako (c), 4. Nick Ongeri, 5. Oliver Mang’eni, 6. Davis Chenge, 7. Brian Nyikuli, 8. Peter Waitere REPLACEMENTS 16. Griffin Musila, 17. Nelson Nyandat, 18. Moses Amusala, 19. Martin Owila, 20. Felix Ojow, 21. Marlin Mukolwe, 22. Ken Moseti, 23. Collins Wanjala