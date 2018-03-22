Tar Tar, Bishop Njenga to clash in Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom semis

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 22 – Former Schools National champions Tar Tar will square it out with Arch Bishop Njenga in the Girls Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom semi-finals after edging out Waa from Coast 3-2 in the quarters played at the Bukhungu Stadium on Thursday.

In the other semi, Plateau Queens from Nyanza who whitewashed Ngaaka Talent from Eastern 7-1 will meet Limuru Starlets who represent Central.

The Girls semi-finals are slated for Friday at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The opening match of Day 1 was an eye catching one as former Girls Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association champions Tar Tar from Rift Valley and Waa locked horns.

Waa had taken a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Sidi Sharma who found the back of the net three minutes after kick-off and Mayram Tania who scored in the 8th minute to see the Coast side head to the break on top.

However, tables turned in the second half as Waa found themselves on the receiving end with Elizabeth Nafula grabbing the headlines after notching a hat-trick to enable Tar Tar make a commendable comeback.

Nafula pulled one back five minutes into the second half before netting two goals in a space of five minutes in the 64th and 69th to seal the win for Tar Tar.

To reach the last four, Bishop Njenga saw off Beijing Raiders from Nairobi 7-1 in a match hosted at the Kakamga High School.

-Plateau Queens too good-

The second Girls match at Bukhungu was a one sided affair as Plateau Queens raided Ngaaka who scored the consolation goal from the spot thanks to a Doris Wafula goal on the half-hour mark.

Valentine Awour scored two goals while Beverline Achieng, Monica Molly, Mercy Akinyi and Lanoline Aoko struck a goal each.