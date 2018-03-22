Mediratta top Kenyan after Day One in Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Sigona Golf Club’s Mohit Mediratta finished as the best placed Kenyan, after Round one of the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open played at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday.

Mohit, who booked his ticket to play at the Kenya Open during the last qualifying round of the PGK tournaments, teed off from the 10th tee, hitting 6 birdies on his way to posting a score of 2-under par round of 69, to finish the day tied in position 21.

South African based Stefan Andersen was the next best placed Kenyan finishing the first round on one under par, to see him tied in 34th place. Riz Charania (T54) rounded up the list of top three Kenyans, finishing on par.

Scotland’s Ross Kellet and England’s Max Orion finished tied top on the overall standings, the duo playing an almost identical round of 6-under par. Ross shot Eagles on the 4th and 10th holes, raking up four birdies, with Orion hitting 7 birdies.

The two finished one shot ahead of England’s Michael Hoey, Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom and South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers,who were tied at 5-under par.

Friday’s action tees-off at 7:00am, with the first Kenyan’s on the tee being Mathew Omondi and Erick Obura. The overnight Kenyan leader Mohit Mediratta tees-off at 7:10 AM from the first tee.