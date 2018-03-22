Gor Youth, Mukumu set up Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom semis

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 22 – Gor Mahia Youth will take on Mukumu Boys in a mouth-watering semi final of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom after the junior K’Ogalo thrashed Al-Hayat 4-0 in the quarters.

To enter the last four, Mukumu from Western spanked Shimba Hills from Coast 3-1to set up an eagerly awaited semi against favourites Gor Youth.

Mukumu found their goals through substitute Alvin Mangeni, Leonard Kasembeli and Brian Chala while Bakari Kishombo scored the consolation for Shimba Hills.

