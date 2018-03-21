Two lucky winners to watch FIFA World Cup live, thanks to KCB Bank

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Two lucky winners will earn a full sponsorship from KCB Bank in conjunction with Visa to watch live the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The campaign which ends on April 30, gives any KCB Visa Card user a chance to win the grand prize of the trip to the World Cup which kicks-off in June 14 with hosts Russia opening the prestigious tournament against Saudi Arabia.

To be eligible, KCB customers will only be required to acquire and frequently use any of the tier-one leader’s Cards.

Apart from the coveted grand prize, KCB will also be rewarding customers with cash prizes during the campaign. At least 80 lucky customers will take home Sh5,000 each for using their KCB Cards.

Commenting about the campaign, KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi said the main aim of the campaign is to remind customers of the numerous KCB Cards benefits which have frequently been underutilized.

“All customers are included in this campaign. But over and above this we are saying, we not only want to reward our customers but educate each and every one of them that any KCB Card has so much to offer beyond withdrawing money at the ATM. It is time we ensure that our customers enjoy all the benefits,” Mwirigi said.

KCB Debit Card benefits include access to establishments countrywide and over 24 million outlets worldwide such as restaurants, supermarkets, hospitals, petrol stations etc. Customers can also withdraw at any Visa branded ATM worldwide apart from KCB ATMs.

“Also, payment for goods and services at point of sale is free and can be conveniently used anywhere you see VISA sign,” Mwirigi added.

The campaign also aims at enlightening customers on the benefits of using KCB Credit cards. Some of the existing key benefits include the KCB Simba Points which are earned every time you transact with your credit, debit or pre-paid card.

The points are redeemed to reward customers with great discounts on travel, shopping, movies among others.

KCB Bank has also established strong partnerships with numerous business segments including supermarkets, hotels, airlines etc. where customers using their KCB Cards get discounts of up to 35%.

KCB Bank has developed various credit cards to fit diverse customer needs. They include Platinum Card, Gold Card and Classic Card.