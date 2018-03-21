Odhiambo, Matilo first Kenyans to tee-off at 2018 Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Nyanza Golf Club’s David Odhiambo and Frank Matilo will be the first Kenyan professionals to tee-off at the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open that gets underway on Thursday at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

The two will tee-off at 7:30am while Railway Club’s Afred Nandwa will tee-off at 7:50am as Kenyans seek to win the prestigious title for the first time ever.

Jeff Kubwa will be the next Kenyan to tee-off at 8:10am, also from the first tee. Speaking during the Barclays Kenya Open Pro-AM Kubwa expressed his confidence going into the tournament.

“We have prepared well and are confident of a great week at the Kenya Open, we urge Kenyans to come out in large numbers and support us.”

Last year’s top Kenyan finisher Simon Ngige will get his campaign underway at 12:10pm while Kenya’s most successful player at the Kenya Open, Jacob Okello will tee off at 12:40pm.

While speaking on his preparations, Okello noted that it will be much harder playing in the rain, “With the rains the golf course will be a lot tougher, we have however played for a while under these conditions, so it should not be a problem for Kenyans.”

Kenya’s Dismas Indiza will tee off the the next game following Okello at 12:50pm.

Last year’s hole in one winner Oliver Lindell will get his 2018 Kenya Open campaign going at noon from the first tee.

Other players to watch out for include 2009 Kenya Open winner, Gary Boyd (10th tee at 12:20pm), 2010 winner Robert Dinwiddle (10th tee, 7:30am) and 2016 champion, Sebastian Soderberg, (10th tee at 7:40am).

A total of 156 golfers will play two rounds on Thursday and Friday, after which the field will be reduced based on the performance of the opening two rounds.

The players that will make the cut will play a further two rounds on Saturday and Sunday, for a stake of the Sh62.5mn prize kitty.