Lack of financial incentives concern for Team Kenyan ahead of C’wealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21 – Kenyan athletes will seek to find inspiration elsewhere as they wait for their allowances and bonuses ahead of the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.

With over 120 athletes going to the Games, Kenya will send one of the biggest contingents as it seeks to improve on its last medal haul of 25 (10 gold, 10 silver and five bronze).

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat has been working around the clock to get athletes paid their allowances after several elite runners like Olympic 800m champ David Rudisha, World 500m champ Asbel Kiprop opted out of the games citing failure by the government to pay their allowances dating as far back as London 2012 Olympics.

“I want to commend our athletes for their patience and understanding and remaining focused in training in view of performing well at the games even as we seek to get their cash,” Tergat said on Tuesday evening.

Kenyan athletes are entitled to 15 U.S. dollars each as their local daily allowance and 200 dollars while overseas.

Moreover, those who bag gold in major championships like the Commonwealth Games are entitled to 10,000 dollars, while 7,500 dollars is given to runners up and 5,000 dollars goes to third place finishers.

Kenya’s first batch of athletes are expected to depart the country next week for the Club Games.

-By Xhinua-