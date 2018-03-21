Gor paired with SuperSport United in Confederation Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 –Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were paired with South African club SuperSport United in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round following a draw conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Gor, who were relegated to Africa’s second best club competition after being eliminated by Esperance of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League first round, will host the first leg between April 6 and 8 with the return leg scheduled 10 days later away in South Africa.

The winner of this clash will earn a ticket to the prestigious group stages.

