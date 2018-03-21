You are here:

Gor paired with SuperSport United in Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia players walking out of the pitch during half time during their Kenyan Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks on February 25, 2018. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 –Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were paired with South African club SuperSport United in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round following a draw conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Gor, who were relegated to Africa’s second best club competition after being eliminated by Esperance of Tunisia in the CAF Champions League first round, will host the first leg between April 6 and 8 with the return leg scheduled 10 days later away in South Africa.

The winner of this clash will earn a ticket to the prestigious group stages.

-Developing story-

ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

