Victoria Beckham tries boxing for Sport Relief in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – David Beckham’s wife Victoria has been demonstrating her boxing skills during her tour in Kenya to see the BoxGirls scheme in the country.

The 43-year-old designer is in Kenya to see some of the projects supported by Sport Relief first hand, but jokingly blamed tight jeans for her lack of boxing prowess.

During the visit she also met and spoke to villagers, expressing how delighted she was that the girls she met had big dreams for their futures, such as wanting to be lawyers and doctors.

Speaking about the visit, Victoria said she had been supporting the work of Sport Relief for over a decade.

“I first went on a field trip to Peru in 2004 for the A Mile In Their Shoes documentary,” she said.

“Fourteen years later, here I am in Kenya, visiting incredible community projects that are protecting, educating and empowering women of all ages,” she explained.

“It is all down to the amazing generosity of the British public and the money you donate, that girls across the world are being given brighter, happier and healthier futures,” she added.

-By elleuk.com-