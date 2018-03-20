PGK partners with Safaricom for Tournament Management Software

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) has received Sh1mn from Safaricom for the sponsorship of a Tournament Management System (TMS) for their members.

The TMS includes a full tour membership system, tournament entry option, player database and financial recordings.

It will also have information on tournament draws, scoring, cut and a result facility linked directly to the website www.progolfkenya.com.

The website which will be available on mobile will also give members access to communication via email or SMS, of their tee-off times and scores after the last round.

“It’s an honor for us to be part of yet another golf sponsorship, just a few days after we announced our support for this year’s Barclays Kenya open. We continue to invest in the sport because we believe in its potential to attract and transform the lives of the players” said Steve Okeyo, Regional Sales and Operation Director, Safaricom.

PGK has already trialed the system during a series of qualifiers for their members in preparation for this week’s Kenya Open tournament.

“We are absolutely thrilled as PGK Board to be able to provide these facilities for our members using a digital platform. We hope this will inspire young golfers to take up the game as a career. It has eased the administration of our tournaments and allowed all players to concentrate on the golf round”, said PGK Chairman Charan Thethy.

The platform has been developed by OCS Sports in the United Kingdom, who also partner with a number of the world’s leading professional tours and golfing federations including The European Tour and The Sunshine Tour South Africa. PGK hopes to attract events throughout the year, which will be placed on the TMS well in advance.