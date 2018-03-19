Snook from New Zealand appointed Kenya Simbas coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has appointment Ian Snook as the Head Coach of the Kenya Simbas.

The New Zealand national brings with him a vast wealth of experience, having served in various high profile coaching and consulting capacities in New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland, Laos, Japan, Croatia, Italy and South Africa.

He will be assisted by his countryman Murray Roulston who has previously served on the coaching staff of Super Rugby side Highlanders and also served in various coaching and consulting capacities in New Zealand, Japan, Trinidad & Tobago and Romania.

The duo are currently working with the technical team of Dominique Habimana, Charles Ngovi, Richard Ochieng, Chris Makachia and Simiyu Wangila on their conditioning program and are expected in the country during the first week of April.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Rugby Union is targeting a series of build up matches against European opposition in the run up to the Rugby Africa Gold Cup which doubles up as the 2019 Rugby World Cup Qualifiers.

Ian Snook Coaching Experience

1978- 1986 Club Coaching (Wairarapa and Taranaki)

1986-1989 Club Coach and Director of Coaching at Bedford Rugby Football Club, England

1989-1991 Club Coach at Cambridge University Rugby CLub, England

1992 Club Coach and Director of Coaching, Old Wesley Rugby Football Club, Dublin, Ireland

1993-1994 Director of Coaching and Representative Coach for Manawatu Rugby Football Union, New Zealand

1995 Director of Coaching, Manawatu Rugby Football Union, New Zealand

1996-1997 Director of Coaching and Provincial Coach, Border Rugby Football Union, South Africa

1998-2000 Director of Coaching and Club Coach for Canberra Kookaburra (later became Vikings) in the NSW Premiership Competition,Australia

2001-2005 Technical Director and Head Coach, Toyota Shokki Rugby Club, Japan

2006 -2007 Coaching Coordinator for Marist Saint Pats and Wellington Rugby Union

2007 -2008 Director of Rugby, Taranaki Rugby Football Union, New Zealand

2008-2010 Senior and Club Coach, CUS Genova, Italy

2011-2012 Coaching Consultant, Cornish Pirates (England), Clubs & Schools (Taranaki, New Zealand)

2013-2015 Senior Club Coach, Clifton Rugby Club,Coaching Consultant Cornish Pirate, Mid Canterbury and local schools

2016 Zagreb RFC (Croatia) Guest Coach

2017 Assistant Coach, Francis Douglas Memorial College 1st XV

2017 Head Coach Laos National Team