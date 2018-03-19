You are here:

Man Utd extend Young’s contract to 2019

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2017 Manchester United’s English midfielder Ashley Young applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Manchester United and Basel at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on September 12, 2017.Manchester United triggered a one-year contract extension clause on March 19, 2018 to retain the services of Ashley Young until 2019. The 32-year-old’s deal was due to expire this summer, but United have confirmed they have taken up the option of an extra 12 months © AFP/File / Oli SCARFF

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Mar 19 – Manchester United triggered a one-year contract extension clause on Monday to retain the services of utility man Ashley Young until 2019.

The 32-year-old’s deal was due to expire this summer, but United have confirmed they have taken up the option of an extra 12 months.

Young, who joined United back in 2011 from Aston Villa, has rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho as the former winger has made the vast majority of his 30 appearances this season at left full-back.

Indeed so impressive has Young’s form been that he has been included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for friendlies later this month against the Netherlands and Italy.

