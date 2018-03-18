Sofapaka edge out Tusker in KPL thriller

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Kepha Aswani and Umar Kasumba grabbed a brace each as Sofapaka edged out Tusker FC 5-4 in a high scoring Kenyan Premier League encounter hosted at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

Aswani sent hosts Sofapaka ahead five minutes after kick-off after making good use of a miss-kick from Tusker keeper Bryne Omondi.

But Mathew Odongo levelled the scores for Tusker in the 10th minute after Sofapaka defence failed to clear danger in the box.

Apollo Otieno netted at the half hour mark from a long range cracker that deflected Sofapaka defender Moussa, to see the Brewers take a 2-1 lead at the interval.

However, Sofapaka restored parity in the second half through goal keeper Mathew Kigonya in the 50th when he stepped up to convert a penalty after Stephen Waruru was hacked down in the box by Bonaventure Khasabuli.

Tusker responded two minutes later through Hashim Sempala who sent the Sam Timbe side ahead two minutes later from a well struck volley from the left wing.

Aswani scored again for Batoto Ba Mungu to bring them back in the game following his simple finish to both sides tied to a 3-3 draw.

Coming of the bench, Kasumba proved to be a super sub when he ensured Sofapaka picked maximum points thanks to his two goals in a space of 12 minutes that watered down Jackson Macharia’s goal fourth goal for Tusker.

Tusker finished with 10 men after Sempala was sent off in the 90th minute.

The win took Sofapaka to fourth place with 13 points while Tusker are 14th with just six points after playing seven matches.