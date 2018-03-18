Gor Youth, Beijing win Nairobi Chapa Dimba

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Gor Mahia Youth FC from Makadara and Beijing Raiders from Starehe are the Champions of the Nairobi region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom football tournament in the Boys and Girls category.

Gor edged out Slum Dwellers from Westlands scoring 3-0 in the Boys finals for Nairobi region held on Sunday at Nairobi’s Stima Club Grounds.

On their side, Beijing Raiders triumphed after putting up a skilled match against Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani winning 5-0.

“We are very proud of our victory today. The game was tough and the field was muddy but we won! We remain hopeful to win the National finals come 25th of March,” Gor Mahia Youth skipper Chris Alpher said.

Beijing Raiders coach, Mark Okwiri said; “This is a great moment for our team and we actually cannot hide our joy. It is really a big step for us.”

The journey has been long and winding for us but now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The national finals will not be a walk in the park but we will give it our best.”

The two winning teams each received a cash reward of Sh200,000 and will now proceed to the National finals set for March 22- 25th at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

“The regional finals have ended today and all the regional champions from across the country are gearing to go,” Director -Consumer Business Unit, Safaricom, Sylvia Mulinge.

“We have already done the draws for the National finals and each team is aware of their challenger as at now. We applaud all the winning teams for the job well done and wish them all the very best in their quest for National victory,” she added.

At the grand finale, the winning teams will walk away with Sh1mn each and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April.

Over 270 games were played across the entire Nairobi region with 174 teams taking part in the competition that kicked off with group stages on of 13th January 2018.