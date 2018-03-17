Salah stars with four goals as Liverpool destroy Watford

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Mar 17 – Mohamed Salah was on form once again as he scored his first hat-trick for Liverpool and four goals overall in their 5-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

It only took the Reds four minutes to get the scoring under way as Mohamed Salah put Miguel Britos on his backside with a jinking run before drilling the ball into the net.

And Salah chalked up his 34th goal of the season on 43 minutes when he tapped home from a few yards out to convert a wonderful cross from Andrew Robertson.

The Egyptian then turned provider four minutes after the interval as he dug a cross out for Roberto Firmino, who did brilliantly to flick the ball into the net.

Salah completed his hat-trick on 77 minutes with another run that sold several Hornets defenders before poking the ball past Orestis Karnezis.

And his fourth came six minutes from time to put the icing on the cake when Danny Ings’ shot was saved and Salah was there to score.