KCB RFC to face Kabras in Kenya Cup final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – KCB RFC and Kabras Sugar set up a repeat of last year’s final after emerging from the Kenya Cup semis victors.

Defending champions KCB ended a three year wait for Kenya Cup victory over Resolution Impala Saracens, defeating them 15-0 at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka. They led 8-0 at half time.

Winger Jacob Ojee was critical in his side’s defense at he halted Impala’s attack in the first half with two try saving tackles. A penalty against Impala in their 22 saw Darwin Mukidza drill in three points for his side to take an early lead.

With less than ten minutes to play in the first half, KCB landed their first try in the match off a maul, conversion sailing wide. The scores would remain 8-0 till the breather.

A penalty against KCB saw Mark Kwemoi’s attempt at a penalty kick sail wide denying them any points on the scoreboard.

KCB extended their lead as Michael Wanjala quickly sprint past two Impala defenders in their five and landed KCB’s second try; Mukidza booting in the twos. Scores remained 15-0 to full time which saw KCB secure their second consecutive Kenya Cup final.

Visiting Kabras Sugar avenged their 30-12 regular season defeat to Menengai Cream Homeboyz, breaking away to a 29-13 result after the sides were tied 7-7 at the break.