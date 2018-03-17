Gor Mahia Youth to face Slum Dwellers in Chapa Dimba Nairobi Finals

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Gor Mahia Youth FC from Makadara and Slum Dwellers from Westlands will on Sunday battle for the Nairobi region Supremacy in the ongoing Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom.

Kogalo qualified for finals after scoring 3-1 against Kamukunji High from Kamukunji as Slum Dwellers managed 3:1 defeat against South B United from Starehe in penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

It was a tough match for Kogalo who played one-man less after Omwenga Dickson was given a red card for rough play in a pouring rain.

Earlier, in the girls’ category, it was a goal galore for Beijing Raiders from Starehe who scored 7-2 against Kangemi Ladies from Westlands as Acakoro Ladies from Kasarani managed a slim win of 1:0 against rivals Soweto Queens. Beijing Raiders will therefore face Acakoro Ladies tomorrow in the finals.

“Today’s match was very challenging since six of my players had knee injuries but I am glad we made it.

We will face one of the toughest teams in Nairobi tomorrow in the finals but we are looking forward to a good game. We must triumph”, said Pauline Awuor, Coach – Acakoro Ladies.

Eight teams took part in the semifinals of the tournament held at Stima Club Grounds, Nairobi.

“The weather was not favourable today but we did our best. We are looking forward to wining tomorrow and joining others for National finals. God willing we will fly to London. We play and train together and that is our secret to success,” said Chris Alpher, Captain – Gor Mahia Youth FC.

The winners in tomorrow’s finals will each receive a cash reward of Shs 200,000 and will proceed to the National finals set for the 22nd to 25th March, this year.

The first runners-up will also receive a cash reward of Shs 100,000 each.

So far, Rift valley, Eastern, Nyanza, North Eastern, Coast, Western and Central regions have produced teams for the national finals. Nairobi is the last region to host the regional finals ahead of the National Finals set to kick off on the 22nd of March at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County.

At the grand finale, the winning teams will walk away with Sh1 million each and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April 2018.

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million towards the program which includes Sh10m worth of prizes as well as funds for renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.