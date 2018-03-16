MultiChoice boosts 2018 Kenya Open sponsorship kitty

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – MultiChoice Kenya on Friday announced a Sh500,000 sponsorship towards the 2018 edition of the Barclays Kenya Open Golf Tournament.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony at Muthaiga Golf Club Nairobi, MultiChoice Kenya Corporate Affairs Manager, Philip Wahome said, “Supporting sports in Kenya is just one way in which MultiChoice strives to use its influence and resources to play a positive role in the country and help to grow our local talent and sports. MultiChoice is rooting for the first local golf professional to win the prestigious tourney.”

Kenya Open Golf Tournament’s Publicity and Marketing Director, Kathleen Kihanya in appreciation of the support by MultiChoice commended the company for their eight year commitment towards the tournament.

She added, “We are glad that MultiChoice has once again renewed its commitment to support the Kenya Open Golf Championship. This goes to reaffirm the company’s commitment to the Kenya Open Golf Championship, and, by extension, the general growth and development of golf in Kenya.”

MultiChoice Kenya supports various local sports in the country through sponsorships and has grown hand-in-hand with various sporting fraternities by forging long-term partnerships to develop sports and local talent in the country.