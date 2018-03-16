Liverpool draw Man City in CL quarter-finals

Shares

NYON, Switzerland, Mar 16 – Manchester City will face Liverpool in an all-English Champions League quarter-final while Juventus play holders Real Madrid in a repeat of last year’s final.

Surprise qualifiers Sevilla take on Bayern Munich and Barcelona were paired with AS Roma in the draw in Nyon on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side will host Pep Guardiola’s City at Anfield for the first leg, either on April 3 or April 4.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real teammates will be happy to be playing the second leg of their tie at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium against Juventus, whose experience proved lethal to English club Tottenham in the last 16.