LYON, France, Mar 15 – Hooded fans of French side Lyon clashed with riot police on Thursday, leaving eight officers injured as more violence plagued the Europa League.

Trouble started just before kick-off of the last-16 second leg tie at home to CSKA Moscow when between 100 and 150 fans squared up to police outside the stadium.

According to sources, they threw projectiles which damaged police vehicles.

Three arrests were made while eight police officers suffered minor injuries.