NYON, Switzerland, Mar 16 – Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal will take on Russians CSKA Moscow in an eye-catching Europa League quarter-final drawn in Nyon on Friday as an all Iberian pairs Atletico Madrid against Sporting Lisbon.

French giant Marseille take on rising German force RB Leipzig, while exciting Italian outfit Lazio face the draw’s minnows Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg.