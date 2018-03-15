Kenya Pipeline pip Prisons to African bronze

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15- National women’s volleyball champions Kenya Pipeline came from a set down to beat local rivals Kenya Prisons 3-2 to clinch the bronze medal at the African Club Championships in Cairo in a five-set thriller.

Pipeline now ensure they leave the championship having a marked improvement from their performance in the championship in Tunisia last year where they finished seventh.

“It was a hard fought win but I am thankful we got a medal. We worked hard as a team in a tough match and I am very happy we could finish the game strongly,” Pipeline skipper Triza Atuka said.

Prisons started the tie well, winning the first set 25-23 after capitalizing on Pipeline’s errors in reception. In a closely fought set, they were 16-13 ahead at the second technical time out and kept the run till the end.

However, Japheth Munala’s girls awoke from their slumber in the second set, sharpened on their attack led from the middle by Atuka managing to pick a 25-21 win.

It seemed like a see saw affair between the two sides as Prisons came into the third set more energized, but had to stretch the game beyond the 25 point mark, ultimately winning 29-27. In the tie breaker, Pipeline picked the cue, tightened on their blocks and won 15-11.