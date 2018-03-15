Batshuayi targets World Cup from Dortmund’s ‘fab four’

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Mar 15 – Michy Batshuayi is in contention for a World Cup place with Belgium after joining Borussia Dortmund’s goal-scoring ‘fantastic four’ while on loan from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old came off Dortmund’s bench to score twice — including the 94th-minute winner — in a last-gasp 3-2 win at home to Eintracht Frankfurt last Sunday.

Batshuayi has slotted seamlessly into Dortmund’s attack alongside Germany trio Marco Reus, Mario Goetze and Andre Schuerrle which has sparked his flurry of goals.

The German media has dubbed the quartet Dortmund’s ‘Fantastic Four’ and Batshuayi is relishing the limelight.

“I’ve seen some talk about that online and I find it funny,” Batshuayi told Bundesliga.com.

“It’s nice for all concerned, the Dortmund supporters are really pleased with us and we’re happy too.

“Things like this fire our motivation to continue playing well and scoring goals.

“Long may it continue.”

Batshuayi has hit seven goals in nine games since joining Dortmund in January to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal.

The Belgian wants more when third-placed Borussia host mid-table Hanover 96 on Sunday after scoring five times in his first three games.

He failed to hit the net in a frustrating off night three weeks ago in a 1-1 draw at home to Augsburg — which led to a change of hairstyle.

“The only downside was (the draw) against Augsburg, we’re all very disappointed with how that turned out,” said Batshuayi.

“It was a very tough game both for footballing reasons, we should’ve played a lot better.

“I already had blond highlights, which meant my hair echoed (Dortmund’s) club colours, yellow and black.

“However, since we had a bad match against Augsburg, I got rid of them completely, so now I’m back to just black hair.”

Now his goal is a top four finish is the Bundesliga to see Dortmund qualify for the Champions League.

Batshuayi’s loan deal expires in May and German daily Bild speculate Borussia will need to pay Chelsea 60 million euros ($74m) for him to stay.

However after frustrating months on Chelsea’s bench as back-up to Alvaro Morata, Batshuayi’s goals with Dortmund has put him on the radar of Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Batshuayi hopes to play for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup to add to his 13 appearances and five goals for ‘Les Diables Rouges’, who have drawn England in Group G.

“If he keeps scoring like he is, then it’ll be tough for Martinez to leave him out,” said ex-Belgium coach Marc Wilmots.

“He’s competing against Wolfsburg’s Divock Origi (on loan from Liverpool) for a place.

“He has to remain free of injuries and in peak physical condition to play every three days.

“He didn’t play that much at Chelsea so he needs a better rhythm, but his smile of late has really struck me.

“You can see he’s taken on this challenge with great delight.

“He’s done really well at Dortmund with his goals because things looked rather gloomy at Borussia when he arrived.”