Back to the drawing board, says Lung’aho

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15- Kenya Prisons head coach David Lung’aho says Kenyan clubs will have to go back to the drawing board after failing to reclaim the African Women Volleyball Club Championship title for the fifth consecutive year.

Prisons and Pipeline lost to defending champions Carthage and record champions Al Ahly respectively by identical 3-1 scores in the semi-finals on Tuesday and will face each other in the bronze medal play-off on Thursday evening.

“I think as Kenyan clubs it’s high time we re-look at our strategies. We have lost the title to North African teams for five consecutive years while we were used to winning this title year in year out. We need to think and think very fast,” the tactician told Capital Sport.

But despite the clubs failing to sparkle, Lung’aho believes that when it comes to the national team, Kenya still has an edge over the North African sides especially with the young players who have been brought into play.

“If you look at Carthage, they had a European player in their squad, same to Al Ahly. When it comes down to the national team, I still believe that as Kenya we can always beat them. It is at club level that we should really work hard,” said the tactician.

Despite losing to Carthage who he tips to retain the crown, Lung’aho was full of praise for his squad, saying they performed well but fell short against a brilliant opponent.

“We started well in first and second set, fought and played well because if you look at the scores, they are very close. Luck was not on our side because we were playing against a well oiled side which made few errors,” Lung’aho explained.

“I appreciate the players and the hard work they put in but on the day, our best wasn’t good enough. I am more pleased with the young players that we gave an opportunity to. They showed their character and performed well,” added the coach.

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline captain Triza Atuka hopes that the team can wipe their tears of missing the final with at least a bronze medal when they face Pipeline this evening.

Pipeline finished seventh last year in Tunisia and Atuka believes they should reward their improvement with a medal.

“It was painful losing in the semis but we did our best. It was a tough match against tough opponents but hopefully we can fight for the medal,” Atuka said.

Pipeline have won the tournament seven times, but their last conquest was in 2005.