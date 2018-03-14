Kenya Pipeline ousted by Al Ahly in Club semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Ahly made their way to the final after they crashed Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8) in the semifinal of the 2018 Women’s African club Championship in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Ahly will now face Tunisian side Carthage in the competition final on Thursday, while Pipeline meet Prisons in all Kenyan clash for the bronze medal.

After Pipeline won the first with their tight block and good defence, Ahly rebounded efficiently to win three consecutive sets to make it to the final.

Ahly’s outside hitter Katanya led the match scorers with 21 points, while Noel Nasimyu scored 14 as the best scorers for the losers.