Alcantara helps fire Bayern into last eight

Shares

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Mar 14 – Bayern Munich reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday as their 3-1 win at Besiktas in the second leg of their last-16 tie sealed an 8-1 aggregate win.

Thiago Alcantara gave Bayern a first-half lead in Istanbul before a Gokhan Gonul own goal extended Bayern’s advantage early in the second half.

Vagner Love scored a consolation goal for Besiktas before back-up Bayern striker Sandro Wagner came off the bench to mark his Champions League debut with a goal.