Prisons’ dream of recapturing African title dashed by Carthage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya Prisons’ efforts of ending a five year continental title drought were dashed after the team went down 3-1 to Tunisian side Carthage in the semi-final stage of the Women’s African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Carthage claimed the first final ticket after exciting victory over Prisons after winning three sets to two.

Carthage took the first set by winning 25-15 before Prisons won the second 22-25 but the Tunisians reclaimed the lead of a 25-23 before winning the third set 25-21 to seal the victory and storm the final.

Carthage outside hitter Khloud Genhani played a great role in the victory with her teammate Rahma Agrebi along with the centers Maroua Boughanami and Stefania Corna. Genhani led her team with 21 points. Mercy Moim led the Kenyans with 20 points.