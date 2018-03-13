Mukumu, Shimba in Chapa Dimba quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Mukumu Boys from Western Region will tackle Shimba Hills from Coast in the highlight of the Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom quarter-finals after the two were paired in the draw conducted on Tuesday.

The other Boys quarters will see Nyanza’s Ombek the Red Devils face Euronuts from Central, Mwingi Junior Stars (Eastern) are set for an acid test against Kapenguria Heroes (Rift Valley) while Al Hayat (North Eastern) will play against Nairobi Men Winner.

In the Girls category, Waa Girls from Coast will lock horns with Tar Tar from Rift Valley in the biggest clash.

Other fixtures will see Plateau Queens (Nyanza) take on Ngakaa Talent Academy (Eastern), Nairobi Winner will face Arch Bishop Njenga (Western) while the lady luck fell on Limuru Starlets (Central) who were handed a bye to Semi finals.

The National Finals are slated to be hosted at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County from March 22-25, where the overall winner of both Boys and Girls will pocket Sh1mn and earn a fully paid trip to London where they will train with the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Brand Ambassador, Victor Wanyama at the Tottenham Hot Spur home ground.

“The tournament is a perfect example of how football can be used to open doors for girls and boys from all backgrounds. This programme has given us the opportunity to scout for talented footballers from all over the country,” Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa said during the draw.

“Players like David Majak, Fredrick Krop, and Oscar Kengwa have already signed up for Premier League teams while the likes of James Omsinde and John Njuguna have earned call ups to the national under 20 team,” Mwendwa added.

The national finals follows a series of regional contests played across the country. The teams that will represent Nairobi will be known this weekend as Stima club grounds hosts the capital’s showdown.

Over 1,600 teams registered for the tournament that begun in September 2017 including 1,342 boys’ teams and 282 girls’ sides.

“We are very proud to have reached this leg of the tournament and would wish to thank all the stakeholders who have made this possible,” Victor Ngumo, Head of Nairobi West region, Safaricom, said.

“We are just days away from finding out who will walk away with Sh1mn and the opportunity to go to London to spend some time with English Premier League star Victor Wanyama.”

The programme was started with an aim of promoting grassroots football and propelling gifted players into the national team.

“As a company, this is truly in line with our goal of transforming the lives of Kenyan Youth. We wish all the participating teams the very best as they embark on their quest for the ultimate prize,” Ngumo added.

Safaricom has invested Sh100m towards the program which includes Sh10m worth of prizes as well as funds for renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Players signed in KPL Clubs

Yusuf Mainge – Manyatta (AFC),

Ahmed Subri – Al-Hayat (Kariobangi Sharks),

David Majak – Kapenguria Heroes (Homeboyz)

Fred Krop – Kapenguria Heroes (Homeboyz)

Hassan Iddi- Bomani youth (Bandari)

John Njuguna Euronuts (Kariobangi Sharks)

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Players called up to U-20

James OmsindeAshisoma, John Collins Njuguna, Ali Mwakiba, Ezekiel Nyati Mugo, Yusuf Mainge, Elisha Owino, Jimmy Wafula, Musa masika, Alpha Chris, Patrick Ochieng, Meja Henry, Alvin Mangeni, Mike Odihambo.