Kompany eyes once in a lifetime opportunity

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 13 – Vincent Kompany is excited by the prospect of winning the Premier League against rivals Manchester United, saying it is a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

The runaway league leaders moved one step closer to clinching the 2017/18 title with a comprehensive 2-0 defeat of Stoke City on Monday night where David Silva scored both goals.

The result ensured the club remained 16 points clear of the Red Devils, who beat Liverpool 2-1 on Saturday.

If Pep Guardiola’s side beat Everton on March 31, they could be crowned champions with victory in the Manchester derby at the Etihad on April 7.

Kompany said: “I think everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“But steady, we’ve one more game before United, which will be difficult, and then we see.”

He added: “I’m sure it won’t be handed to us. It’s that time of year where you feel every win takes you one step closer to your goal.

“The manager said it before the game, we’ll look to keep this standard until the end of the season and hopefully into next season as well.”

Kompany concluded: “We are very close. Twelve months, 81 points. It’s a lot of points. We just lost one game.

“To be champions is complicated. Our legacy behind us is not big in terms of a lot of titles. To grow, we have to win and win the most prestigious title in England.”