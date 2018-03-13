Kenya Open gets Sh50m boost from GOVT

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 -The Government, through National Sports Fund on Tuesday announced a Sh50m sponsorship towards the 50th edition of the Barclays Kenya Open Tournament scheduled to tee-off March 22 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

This is in line with a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the conclusion of the 2017 Kenya Open, to raise the standard of the Championship.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, National Sports Fund’s Chairman Luke Luseno said that the government is committed to supporting the growth of sports- in this case, golf in the country.

“The government, through the National Sports Fund, has undertaken to sponsor and fund sports across the board. Sponsoring the Kenya Open tournament is in line with the president’s directive to develop golf, especially for junior players, and position the country as a golfing destination,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) PR and sponsorship Director, Kathleen Kihanya noted that the government’s support will go a long way in raising the standards of the Kenya Open Championships.

“We welcome this significant sponsorship from the government, which has placed the Kenya Open at the top of the European Challenge Tour events. With continued support from the government, we are confident that the Kenya Open is going to move on to the main European tour.”

This year’s championship will be the most lucrative tournament on the European Challenge tour boasting of a total prize kitty of Sh62.5m (500,000 Euros)

The 50th Edition of the Kenya Open Tournament will take place March 22-25 at the Muthaiga Golf Club and has attracted a total of 156 participants; of these 22 will local professional golfers and 4 amateurs.

Tickets to the championship are available for sale on www.ticketsasa.com