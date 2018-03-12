Shujaa to face Australia, Canada in Hong Kong

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12- After their superb performance at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada, Kenya will be hoping to keep the same momentum going at the seventh leg of the World Rugby Series in Hong Kong from April 6-8 where they have been pooled in a tough Group B.

Shujaa were seeded after finishing second in Vancouver and will fight it off with Australia, Spain and Canada. Kenya was in the same group with Spain in Vancouver, beating them 43-0.

Innocent Simiyu’s men will be looking for another consecutive Main Cup quarter final appearance, but the target for the side which has vastly improved will be to get to another final.

Vancouver Champions Fiji will headline Pool A where they will battle with fellow pacific rivals New Zealand and Samoa as well as Russia.

Third place finishers South Africa are in Pool C and they will equally face a stern test after being pooled with England, Scotland and invitational side South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Lionesses will be playing in the qualification tournament to get a World Rugby core status and have been paraded in a tough Pool A alongside African rivals South Africa.

The Lionesses will also battle out with Mexico and Papua New Guinea. Brazil, China, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong will battle out in Pool B.

Hong Kong 7s pools

Pool A: Fiji, New Zealand, Russia, Samoa

Pool B: Kenya, Australia, Spain, Canada

Pool C: South Africa, England, Scotland, South Korea

Pool D: USA, Argentina, Wales, France