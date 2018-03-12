Recap of the weekend that was; in photos

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12- The past weekend was glitzy, filled with brilliant sporting spectacles all round the world; from the Vancouver Sevens in Canada, the English Premier League, Kenyan Premier League, Kenya Cup action among others.

We re-live the weekend that was, helped out with some bit of optical nutrition; the weekend’s best photos.

-Shujaa flourish in Vancouver

They might have failed to clinch the Main Cup title at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada, but definitely, the weekend’s best piece of action belonged to these gents that are the Kenya Sevens.

They lost 31-12 to the Fijians, but the fight and grit shown by Innocent Simiyu’s men to get to their fourth ever Main Cup title was immense.

Victories over seasoned teams such as England and the United States was the hallmark of their performance as they picked 19 points from the sixth stop of the World Sevens Series.

–Gor Mahia extend lead in KPL

Not in the best of ways, but even top teams scrape through it once in a while.

Gor Mahia created a five point gap on top of the standings with a scrappy 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in Machakos with captain of the day Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi scoring the solo goal.

Chemelil Sugar meanwhile managed to push aside the big boys to occupy second slot after slamming a cash-strapped Nakumatt FC 4-1.

Striker Philip Muchuma scored thrice in the rout.

-Impala have the last laugh in Ngong Road derby

Impala Saracens competed a double over bitter rivals Kenya Harlequin after winning 34-18 win in the Kenya Cup top six play-off at the Impala Ground.

The hosts will now face defending champions KCB in the semis scheduled for next weekend at the Lions Den in Ruaraka.

-Kenya scores double in Barcelona Marathon

Anthony Maritim and Ruth Chebitok scored a double victory for Kenya at the Zurich Marató de Barcelona marathon yesterday, winning the men and women’s titles respectively.

Maritim’s front-running tactics paid dividends as he cruised to victory in two hours, eight minutes and eight seconds, leading a Kenyan sweep as Silas Too and Hillary Kipchumba finished second and third.

Chebitok was also commanding in her victory, finishing in two hours, 25 minutes and 49 seconds, almost two minutes ahead of Ethiopian Beyene Tsegaye.

-Arsenal back to winning ways in England

Arsene Wenger claimed Arsenal’s spirit has carried them through a traumatic period after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Watford eased a little of the pressure on the beleaguered boss.

Wenger is fighting to save his job and a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday offered the Frenchman temporary respite from the torrent of abuse he has endured this season.

-Marcus Rashford silences Kop

Marcus Rashford scored twice in the first 25 minutes as Manchester United held off a Liverpool fightback to move five points clear of their visitors in second place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

United also close to within 13 points of Manchester City, but barring a late season collapse by the runaway league leaders that gap looks unbridgeable.

-Fiorentina pay tribute to Astori

Fiorentina returned to action on Sunday in a home game on played in a poignant atmosphere, a week after the sudden death of the Serie A side’s captain Davide Astori.

Last Sunday’s top-flight fixtures in Italy were postponed after Astori’s body was found in his hotel room ahead of an away game against Udinese.

After emotional scenes on Friday night as Roma, one of Astori’s former clubs, beat Torino, and a commemoration on Saturday at the Verona derby, Fiorentina kicked off Sunday’s gamne at their Artemio Franchi stadium against bottom-placed Benevento.