Pipeline survive Bafia scare to qualify for semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12- Seven-time African Women Volleyball Club Champions Kenya Pipeline survived a huge scare from Cameroonian side Bafia to qualify for the semi-finals after coming off the right end of a 3-2 result in a quarter final tie in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Pipeline let down the gauntlet after a good start but were lucky enough to right their wrongs in the tie breaker winning 15-6.

Japhenth Munala’s charges won the opening set with a decent 25-12 margin but somehow managed to reduce the tempo in the second, losing 25-23. They bounced back in the third set with a 25-14 score but once again stepped off the pedals losing by another identical 25-23 score.

But, they didn’t seem to have learnt as Bafia pushed the game to the tie breaker winning the third set with an identical 25-23 score. Prisons led at both the first (8-6) and second (16-15) technical time outs but at the business end let off their guard.

Like a script, they woke up when it mattered most, reducing their mistakes and hitting the Cameroonians hard to pick out a comfortable 15-6 win.

Pipeline will face the winner between record champions Al Ahly and Nigeria’s Customs who play later Monday.