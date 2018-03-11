Kenya to face England in Vancouver Quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- Kenya will face England in the Main Cup Quarter Finals at the Vancouver Sevens on Sunday at 10:14pm after finishing second in Pool C with two wins and one loss coming courtesy of pool winners Fiji.

Shujaa won their first two games of the tournament, beating France 14-7 courtesy of a last minute Oscar Ouma converted try while they kept the flow going with a 43-0 thrashing of Spain in their second group match to seal a last eight slot.

However, they could not replicate the same performance they had against Fiji last weekend in Las Vegas, as they went down by a slim 24-21 margin, but they had nonetheless ensured a quarters slot.

Against Fiji, Shujaa had a good start with Collins Injrera who has been excelling in a new play-making role dotting down his 250th career try which was converted. However, Fiji responded almost immediately via a Kalione Nasoko converted try.

The Fijians continued their dominance and Eroni Sau’s third try of the weekend saw Fiji go 12-7 up after dislodging the ball in contact and picking it back up off the shoulder to fly over for a try.

Coming back off the break with a five point deficit, Shujaa went up ahead just 17 seconds in through Eden Agero who dotted down and converted, but it was short-lived as Fiji re-took the lead to head 19-14 up.

Mesulame Kunavula’s try then extended the Fijians stretch to a 10 point lead which was now a safe distance for them, but Jeff Oluoch’s converted try made for some nervous ending to the match though the Kenyans could not produce an upset.

In the other Cup quarters, Australia play South Africa, Fiji take on Argentina while New Zealand play the USA.