Ouma strikes late as Kenya beat France at Canada 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Skipper Oscar Ouma struck a late try to hand Kenya a 14-7 victory against France to open their Canada 7s on a winning note in Pool C on Saturday.

Though they went down 7-0 at the interval, Kenya had a brilliant first half that saw them posses the ball in the opening three minutes to complete 15 passes against France.

However, Shujaa handed France possession after Nelson Oyoo’s knock-on but Kenya did well to regain control of the game.

France were dealt with a blow when one of their key play was stretched off, forcing the match to be stopped for over two minutes. On resumption, Shujaa could not still break through a solid France defence that kept the Innocent Simiyu charges on their own 22.

Kenya conceded a penalty and they fully utilized it thanks to Paulin Riva who dotted down just beside the sticks for the converted try that they held on to lead 7-0 at the break.

Kenya head coach made changes in the second half, introducing his stronghold in veteran Andrew Amonde and sensational Sammy Oliech.

The change paid dividends immediately with Oliech, well positioned levelled scores for Kenya. And just as France thought they had grabbed a draw, Ouma led by example by forcing the ball to the whitewash for the converted winning try.

The win saw Kenya avenge over France after the Frenchmen won 19-14 at Las Vegas Sevens last weekend.

Up next Kenya takes on Spain on Sunday at 12:46am before wrapping it up with a crunch against Fiji at 4:40am EAT.

Fiji hammered Spain 45-5 in the other Pool C match.