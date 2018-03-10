Impala silence Quins to advance to semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Impala Saracens and Kabras Sugar advanced to the Kenya Cup semi finals after winning their respective quarters on Saturday.

Impala competed a double over bitter rivals Kenya Harlequin after winning 34-18 in the highlight of the fixtures played at the Impala Club.

Impala will now face defending champions and unbeaten KCB in the semis scheduled for next weekend at the Lions Den in Ruaraka.

Sammy Motari’s unconverted try put the hosts 5-0 up but Quins responded through Jimmy Kang’ethe,his.unconverted try tying up the scores but Mark Kwemoi’s penalty saw Impala lead 8-5.

Tony Mutai gave Quins a short lived lead with an unconverted try before Kwemoi sliced through the defense to score and convert as the Sarries led 15-10.

Motari landed his brace to see the Sarries go 20-10 but Quins fought back, Lyle Asiligwa with a penalty and Peter Misango with a try to bring the score to 20-18 at the break.

The Sarries would step on the gas after the break, two converted tries from Paul Mutsami and Anthony Nyandigisi securing the result.

-Kabras overpower Strathmore-

In the other quarter, Kabras Sugar booked a place in the semis after mauling Strathmore Leos 43-13 at the Kakamega Showground.

Strathmore will now play away to Homeboyz in the semis.

-By KRU-