(Left to right) Kenya Open Golf Championship Hall of Fame awardees: Former Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Richard Kemoli, Former Kenya Open Tournament Director Inder Talwar, Current Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman Peter Kanyago and Kenya Open Golf Limited Finance Director Joe Wangai pose with their trophies during the anniversary to celebrate 50 years of the Kenya Open Golf Championship at the Muthaiga Golf Club yesterday. The award was given to individuals who have positively contributed to the growth and development of the tournament through the years and is the first of its kind to be awarded in the history of Kenyan golf.