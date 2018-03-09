Wanyama’s screamer against Liverpool wins EPL Goal of the Month

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 8 – Victor Wanyama has won the Premier League Goal of the Month for February for his thunderbolt against Liverpool.

Substitute Wanyama triggered a breathtaking end to Tottenham’s fixture with Liverpool, firing home a jaw-dropping half-volley into the top corner to draw the game level at 1-1.

Harry Kane then missed a penalty for Spurs before Mohamed Salah sensationally put Liverpool in front in injury time with an exquisite solo effort.

That looked the end of the drama, but Spurs won a second penalty with their final attack when Virgil van Dijk fouled Erik Lamela in the box, which Kane put away.

Up against some tough competition, including Eden Hazard’s brilliant effort against Watford and Mario Lemina’s thunderbolt against West Brom at The Hawthorns, Wanyama, the Harambee Stars skipper emerged victorious.