Pipeline, Prisons into Africa Club quarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Kenyan teams Pipeline and Prisons booked a slot in the quarter finals of the women’s African club championship that is being hosted in Cairo, Egypt after winning their third respective matches on Friday.

Prisons were the first team to book a slot after beating Douanes of Burkina Faso 3-1 (25-10, 25-5, 23-25, 25-11).

Prisons improved their win- loss ratio to 3-0 to secure a quarterfinal berth, while Douanes dropped to 0-3.

Prisons started flying in the first and second sets with convincing set wins but in the third set all the pieces seemed to fit together for Douanes. Prisons kept reassessing the balance on court so as to avoid having gaping holes, nevertheless Burkinabe’s won the set 25-23.

Hints and snippets of advice were passed along like valuable secrets as Prisons players swapped on and off court to ensure their spot in the last eight.

Prisons will face INJS of Cameroon in their last group fixture on Saturday.

-Pipeline perfect win-

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline became the fourth team to book a quarterfinal ticket after they topped Congo’s DGSP 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-13) in Pool C.

Pipeline improved to 3-0 in three matches to capture a quarterfinal ticket, while DGSP dropped to 0-3.

Pipeline used the experienced players led by the veteran setter Janet Wanja to dominate throughout the match using the tall centers in block. The middle blocker Trizah Atouka led the scorers with 12 points including 5 kill blocks.

Pipeline will take on Cameroon champions FAP in their final preliminary match on Saturday.